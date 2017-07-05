Public meeting today over Mossmorran

A public discussion is being held this evening (Wednesday) to address concerns over the extended flaring at Mossmorran.

The meeting will take place at Lochgelly Town Hall between 7-9pm, giving the public the chance to question the panel or share their views.

The panel will be made up of representatives of the Mossmorran Action Group, Fife Council and the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency, and more.

The meeting was arranged after scores of complaints were made about flaring at the plant.

On Monday, June 12, sudden flaring after a “process upset” at the ExxonMobil controlled facilities woke residents. Flaring, noise and vibration persisted from the plant until Saturday 24.

A separate incident by Shell disrupted operations at ExxonMobil, triggering another flaring incident, which emitted black smoke containing various toxins into the atmosphere, and caused further concern across many communities.