Sale brings restoration promise for one of Fife most historic buildings

The sale of a former stately home in Fife, which has lain ruined since it was gutted in a fire in 2009, has sparked renewed hope that the historic building will be restored.

Sundial Properties, who own the grade A listed former home to the Earl of Rothes, have confirmed that they have agreed a contract with fellow Edinburgh-based firm Byzantian Developments.

The company had planned to convert the building into luxury apartments until a fire in February 2009, all but detroyed the historic home.

Since then Sundial havecome under constant pressure from the public to commit to the building’s future, but had blamed economic uncertainty for not going through with the refurbishment.

A spokesman for Sundial Properties told the Gazette the sale marks “a very significant step towards restoring Leslie House”.

“Over recent years we have worked closely with the planning authority and other stakeholders to find a suitable way forward,” they added.

“The Byzantian team have both the experience and means to ensure a successful outcome, particularly for the building itself.”

Byzantian Developments have confirmed that its project team will now develop a proposal for discussion with the Fife Council planning department to formulate a viable scheme that will see the listed building fully restored.

Local councillor Fiona Grant welcomed the news, adding: “I will be pressing for a public consultation in advance of any planning application.”