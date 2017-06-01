Scrapyard boss admits breaking environmental regulations

A Kirkcaldy scrap yard owner has admitted breaching environmental protection regulations.

William Noble received a Community Payback Order at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court which requires him to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work.

The 47-year old businessman admitted contravening Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

The court weas told he kept dozens of scrap cars, car transporters and skips full of waste at the site near Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency had first inspected the site at the end of 2014, and found 149 cars, four car transporters and 16 skips as well as waste tyres and metals.

The number of vehicles and skips were seen to reduce on subsequent inspections but remained on site

A number of the cars had algae growing in the windscreens and plants sprouting through the tyres demonstrating that they were waste and clearly not road worthy: to keep them lawfully would have required a license and strict conditions to be met.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court was told there had been a number of acts of vandalism and fire-raising at nearby sites also owned operated by the accused and that there was a risk of exposure to pollutants and hazardous chemicals had the site in question caught fire.

Sara Shaw, Procurator Fiscal, Wildlife and Environment said: “The accused in this case was well aware he was breaching environmental legislation by keeping potentially hazardous waste material on his property.

“By allowing this material to be stored on the site, he undermined the regulatory regime at a cost to other operators who take care to store waste within the bounds of the law.”

