Serious injury to pet dog prompts call to clean up Fife woodland

A dog owner, whose pet nearly bled to death after being injured by broken glass in a Glenrothes woodland, is calling for more to be done to make the area safe.

Ursula Melville, whose dog Bruce has twice suffered injuries whilst out walking in Warout Woods, has told the Gazette the area needs to be cleaned up to avoid further injury to pets or playing children.

“The area is strewn with broken glass, it’s a health hazard and the authorities responsible for the area urgently need to do something to make it safe,” she said.

“I was told my dog could have bled to death after suffering a deep cut to the paw whilst out walking in December. It cost £600 in veterinary bills, then in February this year, he was injured again.

“People using the area to drink are then discarding the bottles or worse, smashing them on the paths. It’s totally unacceptable.”

Ursula and her mum, Margaret Monroe, whose own dog Roxy was also been injured in the same woodland, are warning other dog owners of the potential dangers and have urged their local councillor to get the area cleaned up.

Cllr Ross Vettraino confirmed he had written to the Woodland Trust alerting them to the issue.

He said: “Fife Council leased the woodland out to the Trust and I have remind them that it is the Trust’s responsibility, through Greenbelt, who manage the area on the Trust’s behalf to keep the areas safe and to react promptly regarding the safe management of the areas.”