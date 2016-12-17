There’s something about the air in north east Fife

Fife Council is continuing to improve its air quality monitoring network by upgrading the equipment in Cupar.

The latest monitor, installed at the Bonnygate, follows similar recent installations at Appin Cresent in Dunfermline, Admiralty Road in Rosyth and St Clair Street in Kirkcaldy, and comes as part of monitoring expansion and upgrade, funded by a Scottish Government Air Quality Grant.

Using the latest technology, the new equipment can observe the principal air pollutants from road vehicle emissions such as nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and fine particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5).

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) recently undertook a review of air quality monitoring practices in Fife as part of the council’s Air Quality Progress Report 2016.

It found that the council had comprehensive measures in place to develop an effective air quality action plan for its Air Quality Management Areas (AQMAs).

The plans by the council to improve the air quality, and as a result the environment and the health of residents, were welcomed and it was noted that the council were well aware of the importance of reducing road vehicle emissions and improving air quality.

Councillor John Wincott, the council’s executive spokesman for environment and transportation, is happy with the air monitoring equipment expansion and upgrade in Fife.

He said: “The quality of air in Fife is a very important issue and we are determined to ensure that we make forward progress by using the latest monitoring equipment.

“This upgraded equipment in Cupar is an example of our commitment to the issue of air quality.

“The feedback from DEFRA is also very positive.

“Fife Council is committed to improving air quality in the Kingdom and it is vital we assess the impact of any traffic schemes that we implement to make sure they are improving the air in the area.”

Cllr Wincott added: “To be praised by DEFRA for our practices in assessing and monitoring air quality shows that our schemes are robust and comprehensive.”

Cllr Margaret Kennedy, chairman of the council’s safer communities committee also welcomed the upgrade in Cupar’s equipment.

She said: “It’s our job to make sure that we’re doing all we can in this important area of work.

“We are committed to continual improvement for the benefit of our communities and their quality of life.”