Vital work for Fife wildlife

Nationwide Building Society employees joined forces with Fife Coast and Countryside Trust (FCCT) Rangers to help preserve wildlife habitats in the Kingdom.

As part of their annual employee volunteering, a group of 27 Nationwide mortgage consultants joined FCCT Rangers at Pathhead Sands in Kirkcaldy to help create bumblebee nests and improve the meadowland habitat.

The group gathered hay from the nearby meadow to create the nests and recorded the locations, allowing the future success rate to be monitored.

Entering its third year, the volunteering partnership between FCCT and Nationwide has grown as more local Nationwide staff are completing their annual two days’ employee volunteering with FCCT.

Last year, a donation from Nationwide enabled FCCT to buy wildflower seeds and plugs needed for an area at Pathhead Sands, which has been invaluable for maintaining the habitat conservation for bees and butterflies.

Derek Abbott, ranger at Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, said: “The volunteers always show real enthusiasm and aren’t afraid to get stuck in.

“Voluntary service like this is vital and allows local communities and visitors to enjoy the seasonal flora and fauna along the Fife Coastal Path.”

Kirsty Ward, Nationwide area manager for North & East Scotland, added: “Our people from branches throughout Fife have been volunteering with the Trust since 2014, and it’s such a rewarding experience.”