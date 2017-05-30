White tailed eagle chicks hatch in Fife

White tailed eagle chicks have hatched in a Forest Enterprise Scotland woodland in Fife for the fifth year running, and this year it’s twins - again!

Protected and monitored by a 30 strong team of RSPB Scotland volunteers, the two new chicks are a fitting present to mark the tenth anniversary of the sea eagle reintroduction programme on the east coast, a partnership project between Forest Enterprise Scotland (FES), RSPB Scotland and Scottish Natural Heritage.

Graeme Findlay, environment manager with the FES team in Tay, said: “We are delighted that in this, the tenth anniversary of the project launch, that our star pair of white tailed eagles have once again hatched chicks in Fife.

“The birds kept us waiting, laying later than usual, but for everyone involved in the project we are delighted that they have successfully hatched twins.

“It is because of the commitment and enthusiasm of the team of volunteers who watch the nest that we know exactly when the chicks hatched, and we also get a fantastic record of the day to day activities of the birds.”

The parents (Turquoise 1 and Turquoise Z, after their wings tags) were released in 2009 as part of the East Scotland Sea Eagle reintroduction project, which saw 85 birds released on the east coast of Scotland between 2007 and 2012.

Owen Selly, RSPB Scotland Sea Eagle project officer said; “It’s fantastic news that we have had two chicks hatch again this year and fingers crossed both will fledge successfully.”

“The chick that fledged from the Fife nest last year, White L, is now a year old and we have been able to monitor his travels thanks to his satellite tag. He has spent time in Deeside and Perthshire over the winter meeting up with White Diamond, a female who fledged from a nest in Speyside.

“To celebrate 10 years since the first sea eagles were reintroduced on the east coast and all the people who have been involved in the project so far, we’re holding a special Sea Eagle Festival in Tayport on Saturday, August 26 so save the date!”

Anyone hoping to catch a glimpse of these amazing birds should visit Tentsmuir Forest in north east Fife, where the birds are regular visitors throughout the year. The eagles can occasionally be spotted soaring above the beach or perched on some of the trees along the edge of the forest.