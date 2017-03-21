Equipment plea to help keep autistic Fife boy safe

The family of an autistic boy – whose condition can result in him hurting himself and others – are appealing for help getting specialist equipment.

Lewis Justice (6), from Leven, has previously become so frustrated that his mum Natallie has ended up with two broken ribs and a concussion.

Now the family are trying to raise funds for a safe place, which can reduce the number and severity of meltdowns.

The safe place is a room within a room, which is designed to have low sensory stimulation and has walls which are soft, so Lewis can’t hurt himself in there.

Natallie said: “Lewis is a lovely wee boy, but he likes to jump around and make a lot of noise – which we are aware the neighbours can hear.

“When he has a meltdown he can hit and kick the walls and floor, throw himself to the ground, head bang and throw things about, which can hurt himself and anyone nearby.”

To help Lewis, go to www.newlifecharity.co.uk/fife and click on the Donate button next to his story.

A calmer, safer night for Lewis

A recent emergency loan of a specialist sleeping environment from disabled children’s charity Newlife means that Lewis has been much safer and calmer through the night.

However, the loan of the bed is for six months and a SafeSpace of his own would cost £5657. Any funds raised above what is needed for Lewis will help pay for equipment for another child in Fife. He is one of five kids with equipment needs in the county.