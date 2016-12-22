Euromillions prize goes unclaimed in Fife

Camelot has announced that a Fife Euromillions winner has failed to come forward to claim on a £1 million ticket.

The winning ticket was bought in the Kingdom on June 24 and the prize also included a ‘breathtaking New Zealand Adventure’.

However, the deadline for the ticket-holder to claim their prize was at midnight on Wednesday 21 December, 2016.

A National Lottery spokesman said: “Unfortunately, I can confirm that the ticket-holder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this amazing prize. To avoid this unfortunate situation happening again, I would urge all National Lottery players to check their tickets on a regular basis.

He added: “We tried very hard to find the ticket-holder and it’s a real shame that they have missed out, but there is still one winner – the nation. This money, and all the interest earned over the 180 days, will now go to benefit projects all over the UK funded by The National Lottery.”