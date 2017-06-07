Excellence award for Fife lifeboat volunteer

Kinghorn Lifeboat volunteer Joanne Wibberley has been recognised for her contribution to water safety with a RNLI Excellence in Volunteering Award.

Joanne is deputy launching authority, crewmember, and fundraiser at Kinghorn RNLI, and she became a youth education volunteer in 2015.

Over the past two years Joanne has presented water safety advice in local schools to over 10,000 children along with local agencies.

Becs Miller, RNLI youth education manager, nominated Joanne for the award.

She said: “Joanne has been a huge support and taken a leading role in the Water Safety Scotland (Fife) initiative which resulted in a Safer Communities Award 2016 for Excellence and Innovation as voted for the people’s choice, and she is also helping us lobby to bring Water Safety onto the Curriculum for Excellence in Scotland.

“By spending time in the local community and working closely with partner-agencies Joanne has delivered water safety education to over 10,000 secondary school children on this project, as well as many primary school visits and life skills events.

“She has attended workshops, provided invaluable insight and is an advocate for this approach. She led sessions at the recent Youth Education Conference to promote and share the ideas ahead of launch, which has been well received.

“Joanne continually demonstrates our values – being a selfless, dependable, trustworthy and courageous volunteer who is helping us “future proof” young children through water safety messages and reduce drownings in the future.”

If you would like to find out more about becoming an Education Volunteer with the RNLI, please email becs_miller@rnli.org.uk.