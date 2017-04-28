Excitement growing for Kirkcaldy's Postcode Lottery winners

Today is the day that dozens of lucky Postcode Lottery players from the Lang Toun will find out if they're in the money.

Excitement is building as hundreds of people are currently making their way to the town's Beveridge Park full of anticipation that they could be one of the lucky winners to scoop the top cash pot in the Millions draw which will begin in just a few hours time, around 11.30am.

The site being prepared in the Beveridge Park

Dozens of different coloured wristbands have been sent out to various addresses in the KY2 6 postcode area, each of who will pick up a cheque for a minimum of £500, from a prize pot of around £3 million, today.

No top figure has been given, but in 2014 one lucky winner in Invergordon took home a cool £1 million!

Today's winners will be announced inside a fenced off area inside the park with a marquee and outdoor seating area, and the event is by invitation only, so it will not be open to the general public.

However Press reporters Tanya Scoon and Jamie Callaghan will be there to bring you the first news of just who the lucky winners are - if they have agreed to publicity.

Millions presenter Judie McCourt with reporter Tanya Scoon

We will also be showing the announcements live on the Fife Free Press' Facebook page, so if you want to share the atmosphere, you can watch in real time.

The marquee area caused a lot of interest as it was set up in the park yesterday afternoon. And Postcode Lottery presenters Judie McCourt and Matt Johnson are busy preparing to make some Lang Toun residents very happy indeed. 2016 winner of The Voice, Kevin Simm, will also be performing live at the event.

With a minimum of 30 per cent going to good causes across Great Britain and internationally, players of People’s Postcode Lottery have so far raised over £190 million for charities and good causes around the country.