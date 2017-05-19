Falkland’s Stag Inn up for sale

One of Falkland’s best known pubs is up for sale.

The Stag Inn is on the market at offers over £125,000 following the collapse into administration of its owners, Challenger Inns Limited.

It is one of nine pubs, inns and hotels across Scotland being marketed by licensed property specialist, Colliers International.

The company went into administration last November.

Paul Shiells, a director in the licensed and leisure team at Colliers International acting in the sale on behalf of PwC, said: “The Stag Inn is an attractive village public house and the setting in the middle of such a historic village gives it great potential for upmarket development.

‘‘It is being sold with vacant possession and we hope soon to find new owners.”

Colliers International is seeking offers of £125,000.