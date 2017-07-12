Family at centre of Allan Bryant search hit out at ‘wild accusations’

The family whose house is at the centre of an ongoing forensic police search for missing Fife man Allan Bryant, claim they are the victims of a smear campaign.

The McAllisters have not been allowed back into their home in Barton Place in the west of the town since officers swooped on the property over three weeks ago, as part of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of the 23-year old.

Son Thomas at his tent where he sleeps through the night (Pic: George McLuskie)

Mr Bryant has not been seen since leaving Styx nightclub in the town over three-and-a-half years ago.

Thomas McAllister Snr (67) and his wife Liz say they have been left to sleep in their car for the last three weeks while their 26-year-old son, Thomas Jnr, has had to pitch up a tent in the alley at the side of the house.

“How long do the police need to search a house?” said Mr McAllister Snr, who now says his health has deteriorated because of the experience.

“They have found nothing because there is nothing to find, and there have never been any charges because there are none to make.

Thomas snr in his car where he sleeps (Pic: George McLuskie)

“This is nothing more than racial victimisation because we originate from the gypsy traveller community.”

It’s understood the family moved into the property around six years ago after experiencing intimidation at their previous residence.

The family claim they have never been given a reason for the prolonged exclusion and add that the police have yet to let them see a written warrant for the search, despite numerous requests.

Mum Liz (53) told the Gazette the stress has become “unbearable” and that the street has been turned into some sort of “tourist attraction” with people pulling up in cars and groups congregating at all hours.

Police outside the McAllisters home (Pic: George McLuskie)

“I sympathise with the family and their search for their son, who wouldn’t, but this cloud of suspicion over us is based on nothing but lies and wild accusations that are not true and we are being victimised because of them,” said Mrs McAllister.

Thomas Jnr added: “I’ve had random strangers spit at me in the street and shout racist abuse to my face.

“We’ve even had things thrown at the the house.

‘’We’ve had our post stopped and even had taxis refuse to to come to the house, but we won’t be bullied out of our own home.”

He also said he has copies of death threats made online that he claims the police have continuously failed to act upon.

“This is a hate crime,’’ he said.

‘’We are totally innocent, yet we are continuously being targeted because of wild allegations about us that are just not true.’’

It’s understood police have visited and searched the McAllisters’ home on two previous occasions, but nothing on the unprecedented scale that they are now experiencing.

The family have confirmed that police will finally allow them to request personal items from the house in the coming days, but have been told it could be another week before they take back their home.

“The fear is that once this is all over and the police have left, what happens then?” said Mrs McAllister who now has a police panic button installed in the house.

“I have concerns for my family’s safety, from those who have been fed all these lies about us.”