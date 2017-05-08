Family pay tribute to Kettlebridge crash victim

Police have confirmed the identity of the man who died following a crash on the A914 on Sunday.

He has been named as Stuart Bousie (46), who lived in the St Andrews area.

Stuart died when his scooter, which was travelling north on the A914 near Kettlebridge, left the road.

He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Mr Bousie’s family said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Stuart.

“He was a much loved son of Margaret, father to Emma and Laura and husband to Katherine and he will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.

“He was an avid member of the Lone Sharks Scooter Club and was coming home from a great weekend at his first scooter rally of the year when he tragically lost his life.

“We are grateful for all the kind messages and support we have received at this very difficult time and wish to be left in private to mourn our loss”.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the single vehicle collision - which occurred around 10.50am yesterday (Sunday) and involved a yellow Piaggio Vespa Scooter.

The A914 was closed for approximately four and a half hours while collision investigations took place at the scene.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce from Glenrothes Road Policing Department said: “This collision has tragically resulted in the death of a man.

“The scooter is a very distinctive yellow and I would urge anyone who saw it prior to the incident or was on the A914 near to Kettlebridge around this time and witnessed the collision to contact us immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1662 of 7th May 2017 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.