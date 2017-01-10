Famous Dunvegan hotel sells to golf consortium

One of the best-known golfing pubs in Scotland has been sold to a group of golf lovers from Canada and the United States who fell in love with it during visits to the sport’s cradle.

The Dunvegan Hotel, which has hosted Hollywood superstars including Clint Eastwood, Sean Connery and former US president George W. Bush, was put on the market six months ago for offers just shy of £3 million.

After being owned and managed for more than 23 years by Jack and Sheena Willoughby, a deal has now been sealed with Forth Bridge Capital LLP, which is a consortium of golfing enthusiasts from Canada and the USA.

“We are a delighted to have concluded a deal with the principals at Forth Bridge Capital,” said the Willoughbys.

“Having been owners for the past 23 years, it’s obviously a bittersweet time for us hence we were always hoping to find buyers of a like-minded nature to ourselves to take the Dunvegan into its next era’.

“There is no doubt we have accomplished this goal as the new owners are all golfers and are well known to us and to the Dunvegan.”

The couple revealed they would maintain an interest in the hotel.

And as partners they would be assisting the new owners going forward.

The Dunvegan has hosted legends of golf as well as other sports, screen and politics and has helped shape some great memories for golf enthusiasts from around the world.

The hotel sits a mere 112 yeards from the Old Course and has been previosuly described as “one of the best hangouts in the world of golf”.

The new owners say its special atmosphere will continue to be central from all perspectives.

“We are very happy to be involved with Jack and Sheena who have been a pleasure to deal with and we are committed to ensuring The Dunvegan remains one of golf’s best experiences,” said a spokesperson for Forth Bridge Capital LLP.

“We look forward to a long and exciting future for our long-standing patrons, our new friends and golfers from around the world.”

Forth Bridge Capital LLP is a UK-based investment company specialising in sports-related businesses and properties.

It is owned and managed by golf enthusiasts, industry executives and tour professionals.