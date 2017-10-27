Fears for future of Burntisland fireworks and bonfire

The organisers of the annual Burntisland bonfire and fireworks event are urging the public to continue to make donations to make sure the event continues in the future.

While Burntisland Events Group, which runs the event, does receive some funding from Fife Council, it relies on donations for the public to cover the shortfall.

The group says that over the last three years the cost of running the event has risen by 300 per cent and that it is important people continue to donate to support the event.

This follows similar news last week that this year’s bonfire and fireworks event in Cardenden could be the last due to rising costs.

Ian Archibald, vice chairman of the Burntisland Events Group, said: “Every year the cost of the display goes up, the cost of the insurance goes up, we have to manage it.

“We are dependent on people giving generously on the night.”

The warning comes before its latest event.

On November 5, there will be entertainment, music and much more for everyone to enjoy, along with fairground rides, stalls and refreshments.

The popular event kicks off at 6pm, followed later by the lighting of the bonfire and the fireworks display.

Entry to the event is free, although there will be collection buckets to help offset the costs involved.

The group also acknowledged that the greatest challenge in running the event was managing traffic congestion and urged visitors to use public transport as much as possible.

Ian said: “We have become victims of our own success over years; a very small community event to something that attracts people from far and wide.”

The group is still in need of stewards for next week’s event, to help collect donations.

If you can help contact the group at burntislandeventsgroup@gmx.co.uk or 07740999514.

And for health and safety reasons, no personal fireworks or sparklers will be permitted.