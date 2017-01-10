Fears for missing Kirkcaldy man Elisei Cicalau

Police are appealing for assistance from the public to trace a man reported missing from Kirkcaldy.

Elisei Cicalau, who is originally from Romania, was last seen driving his blue Vauxhall Zafira with registration MK03 UUA in the Eastfield Road area of Edinburgh at around 3.30am on Friday 6th January.

Since then the 23-year-old has not returned home and concern is growing for his welfare.

Anyone who knows Elisei’s current whereabouts is asked to come forward.

He was wearing a black jacket, green tracksuit bottoms and a black baseball cap.