Fears for missing Raymond Swanson

Police are concerned for the welfare of a Fife man who went missing on Tuesday.

Raymond Swanson (63) was last seen around 6.30am near the Victoria Hospital.

Since then Raymond has failed to return home and concern is now growing for his welfare.

Police say he is thought to be in the Kirkcaldy area.

Raymond is 5ft 8 inches tall, of medium build, short dark/greying hair and wears glasses. He was wearing black trousers and a black jacket and carrying a black rucksack.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who recognises Raymond’s description or who has information that can assist them in tracing him to please get in contact.

Inspector Karen Muirhead said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Raymond’s welfare and we are asking anyone who may have seen him to please get in touch.

“Similarly if Raymond himself sees this appeal, we’d ask him to contact us or his family.”