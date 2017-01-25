Fears for safety of missing Fife man Bryan McKie

Police in Fife are appealing for information to help trace a man reported missing in Kirkcaldy.

Bryan McKie, from Rosabelle Street, was last seen at his home address at around 10am on Tuesday January 17.

However, the 53-year-old has left his property sometime after this and has failed to return, nor has been in contact with any family or friends.

Concern is now growing for Bryan’s welfare and anyone who can assist officers with their ongoing inquiries is asked to come forward.

He is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall with a medium build and short dark greying and balding hair.

Sergeant Jimmy Adamson from Kirkcaldy Police Station said: “Bryan knows the local area extremely well and previously used to visit Ravenscraig Park regularly when he would walk his dog.

“We are conducting inquiries within this area and various other locations across Kirkcaldy, but are keen to hear from anyone who knows Bryan’s current whereabouts.

“I would also urge Bryan to get in touch with us, or with family or friends to let us know he is safe.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101.