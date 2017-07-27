Fears for teenage boy missing for three days

Have your say

Police in Fife are concerned for a teenage boy who has been missing for three days.

James Canning (14) was last seen at Silversands beach in Aberdour around 8pm on Monday.

Since then, he has not returned to his home in the Ballingry area and concern is growing for his welfare.

James is described as white, of slim build, 5ft 6ins tall, with short brown hair and green/blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and grey tracksuit bottoms.

James has links to Dunfermline and Rosyth and may have travelled to either of these areas.

If you have seen James since this time, or have any information on his whereabouts, please get in touch with police.

Those with information can contact police via 101, quoting incident 0286 of July 25.