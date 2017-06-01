Fife artist shortlisted for wildlife prize

A Fife artist has been shortlisted for a prestigious international art accolade.

Derek Robertson has been selected for the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation’s (DSWF) Wildlife Artist of the Year award.

Celebrating its tenth year, the international event will showcase some of the world’s best wildlife art at London’s prestigious Mall Galleries this summer, June 28-July 2.

Derek’s ‘The Machair Sings to the Terns’ will be vying for the top £10,000 sponsored prize.

Derek has illustrated and written numerous books about his own paintings and the wildlife he portrays. He is regularly featured in press and radio and has often appeared on television as a writer and presenter. His last TV series was nominated for a prize at the Cannes Film Festival and he exhibits around the world. His paintings are held in collections in more than 50 countries including those of HRH the Duke of Edinburgh, The Tate Gallery Special Collections and The Scotland Office in London.

Winner “Visions of Nature” BBC Wildlife Artist of the Year 2013, Highly Commended David Shepherd WAY 2014, finalist and Diploma Golden Turtle Wildlife Art Awards in Moscow 2014 & 2015.

Event organiser, DSWF’s Shauna Rees, said: “The sheer diversity of media and form this year has created an extraordinary celebration of the natural world and a huge challenge for the judges.

“This year’s shortlist brings the wild to life,” says one of the judges, award-winning artist Gary Hodges. “From the silence of a shark casting its shadowy form on the ocean bed to the scuttling of armadillos, the peacefulness of hippos wallowing in the early morning sun and the symphony of bird song at dusk, selecting the overall winner from this amazing collection will be extremely hard.”

One hundred and sixty three pieces have been with the judges making their final selection on the morning of Tuesday, June 27 ahead of the private view and prize-giving that evening.

David Shepherd CBE, wildlife artist and conservationist, said: “I set up my Foundation with the sole purpose of giving something back to the animals that helped me achieve success as an artist.”

Each piece in the exhibition at the Mall Galleries is for sale, with profits split 50/50 between the artists and the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation’s wildlife conservation projects.