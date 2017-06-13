Fife bus driver racks up 3 million miles

A Fife bus driver has racked up more than 40 years - and THREE MILLION MILES - behind the wheel.

Hard working Kirkcaldy man Mike Davies, 68, covers the longest National Express direct service – the route from Edinburgh to Plymouth, via Taunton.

Granddad-of-five Mike started his career in the transport industry in 1970 as a bus conductor.

He has driven National Express’ longest direct route – the 580 mile 532 and 336 services – for the past eight years.

National Express turns 45 this year, and to celebrate the company has raided the archives and dug out a string of old photographs and marketing material.

The nostalgic images provide a trip down memory lane – charting the history of Britain’s most famous coach company.

Mike said: “National Express is a British institution and it’s impossible to travel any distance on the UK’s motorways without spotting one.

“Everyone has a memory of a National Express and there aren’t many companies you can say that about.

“I’ve seen it all over the years and coaches have really changed – scratchy velvet seats went out years ago – it’s all leather now and technology has been a real game changer.

“It’s amazing to think the company is 45 and exciting to think about what the coming years will bring.”

Since the company launched, National Express coaches have clocked up a staggering 3.5 BILLION miles.

The famous intercity operator traces its origins to 1972 when scheduled coach services run by the National Bus Company were united under one brand known as ‘National’.

Some of the images date back to 1966 when coaches came under the National Bus Company’s umbrella.