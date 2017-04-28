Fife College students take part in eco-friendly event

Fife College students have been showing how ‘green’ they can be at a week-long, eco-friendly event hosted by Fife College Students’ Association (FCSA).

Green Week took place at each College campus during the week of April 17 which included Halbeath (Dunfermline), St Brycedale (Kirkcaldy), Stenton (Glenrothes), Levenmouth and Rosyth.

It featured different activities from a variety of exhibitors which helped convey the importance of sustainability and the College’s plan to reduce its carbon footprint and become more eco-friendly.

One of the exhibitors was the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) who attended each campus to present their upcoming ‘Give Nature a Home’ campaign. This provided both students and staff with useful tips on how to make their gardens more nature friendly.

The students also enjoyed sewing demonstrations from Greener Kirkcaldy which informed them on how to recycle and reuse clothes. Bright Green Hydrogen was also present, showing students how hydrogen could become the pollution free fuel of the future with their demonstration hydrolyser and fuel cell powered model cars.

Fife Council’s public transport advisory team were on board along with Cycle Fife, informing people on how to adopt more sustainable modes of transport.

The FCSA engaged with students throughout the events and asked them to vote on a number of sustainable initiatives that they would like to see them take forward in the future. Students were also entered in a prize draw for the chance to win a new bike.

Ash Tucker, vice president for Welfare and Equality at FCSA is delighted by the success of Green Week.

Ash said: “Green Week is a terrific opportunity to engage with students and staff on green issues and to involve them in sustainability projects. We have been very fortunate this year and have received a lot of support from organisations, both locally in Fife, and nationally, and they have helped to make the event a huge success.

“I am hopeful that the events will have encouraged students to join Fife College’s Green Club, where they can become involved in more hands on sustainability projects.”

Better World Books also launched their joint initiative with Fife College at Green Week, where staff and students at the College can now use the scheme to dispose of their books. These books will then be sold, donated to organisations, or in the last resort recycled, and a portion of the profits are then used for literacy initiatives.