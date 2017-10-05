Fife Council hits back over Liam Fee ‘new evidence’ claims

Fife Council has hit back at claims of new evidence in the murder of Fife toddler Liam Fee.

Liam was killed in Thornton by his mother Rachael and her partner Naomi in 2014.

Rachael Fee and her partner Nyomi Fee.

A probe by the BBC found that the family was visited by a social worker just weeks before his death.

However, this was not mentioned in the summary of investigation into his death.

It has been alleged that staff at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital contacted social workers over their concerns.

The claims say that a social worker visited the Fee family but was denied access to Liam.

The BBC article claims that this incident being brought to light means there is “new evidence” in the case.

But today Fife Council said that all aspects of the case had been considered thouch not published, and that some details had been omitted from the summary to protect the privacy of others.

Chair of Fife Chief Officers’ Public Safety Group, Steve Grimmond said: “Some details were not included in the Learning Summary to protect the privacy of others involved.

“That privacy is still important today. And that means we cannot respond to questions about specific incidents that are not contained in the Learning Summary.

“However it’s important to point out that the case was not closed at the time of Liam’s death, and that all matters pertaining to Liam were fully considered by the independent lead reviewer in coming to her conclusions.

“This included reading all case files and interviewing staff who were involved with this case.”

Rachel Trelfa and her civil partner Nyomi Fee were jailed for life in July 2016 for murdering Liam at his home near Glenrothes on March 22, 2014.

He had suffered fatal heart injuries similar to those found on road crash victims and spent the last few days of his short life in agony from an untreated broken leg and fractured arm.

The pair – originally from Ryton, Tyne and Wear – were also behind a catalogue of unspeakable cruelty against two boys in their care, one of whom they tried to blame for Liam’s death.