Fife festival could become two-day event

The organisers of a local music festival are seeking funding in a bid to make it a two-day event.

Fife Employment Access Trust (FEAT) which organises Silverburn Festival, is taking part in the Aviva Community Fund, which gives the public the chance to vote for the projects they want to receive funding.

FEAT want to use the additional funding to turn the festival into a two-day event and to keep ticket costs as low as possible, despite the rising costs.

Duncan Mitchell, general manager of FEAT, said: “It’s been a success year-on-year. The first time we arranged it with three months’ notice, and we had a fantastic turnout.

“But even from the second year, people were talking about a weekend festival and being able to stay in the park.”

Duncan says the organisation hopes to have a campsite installed in the park by the time of next year’s festival, allowing attendees to stay on the park during the event.

If you would like to support FEAT’s bid to make Silverburn Festival a two-day event, visit www. community-fund.aviva.co.uk/voting/project/view/17-15, and vote for the project.