Fife firm rescues poppy appeal

A Kirkcaldy firm has stepped in to save the local Poppyscotland 2017 campaign by delivering hundreds of collection boxes.

MKM Building Supplies’ branch director Ian Watson called to request a collection box for his Smeaton Road site, only to be told there was no-one available to distribute them near him this year.

After a discussion with his team, he decided to get behind the appeal and support Poppyscotland by becoming an Area Organiser.

He said: “We’re passionate about helping the local community in any way we can and the opportunity to support such an incredible cause was something the whole team felt driven to do. It is great to be able to put something back into the amazing work Poppyscotland does for those who have served and will continue to serve in our forces and their families.“

Ian and his team have already started distributing 400 boxes to businesses across the area and will be heading out to collect them when the fundraising period is over.

With a strong forces background - including having two grandfathers that were part of the D-Day landings in World War Two - Ian felt particularly drawn to supporting the cause.

Poppyscotland provides life-changing support to the Armed Forces community.

The charity reaches out to those who have served, those still serving, and their families at times of crisis and need by offering vital, practical advice, assistance and funding.

Kate Jenkins, Volunteer Support Coordinator from Poppyscotland said: “We are delighted to welcome MKM Building Supplies on board as our new Poppy Appeal Area Organiser for Kirkcaldy.

“The business has kindly volunteered a number of its staff and its vehicles to distribute poppies and collection tins to key locations, ensuring that poppies will be available in Kirkcaldy throughout the campaign.

“This is a vitally important role, and we are very grateful for their incredible support. It is only through the efforts of volunteers like MKM that we are able to run the annual Poppy Appeal.”