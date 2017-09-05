Fife fish and chip shop in top two for Scotland

A Fife chip shop has been named as one of the top two in Scotland, after being shortlisted for the 30th National Fish & Chip Awards.

Cromars Classic Fish & Chips in St Andrews will attempt to batter Forehill Cafe in Ayr in the race to become Scotland’s best chip shop in the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award, one of 15 categories in the 2018 competition.

Representing the best takeaway fish and chip shops, the finalists will now compete for their place in the UK final and a chance to claim the ultimate honour of being crowned number one in Britain.

Over the coming week, the top 20 will be subjected to further assessment with judges making unannounced visits to undertake full business audits and additional appraisal of the fish and chips on offer. This next judging stage will determine a top 10 list of shops who will progress to the final stage of the competition to be held in London in January 2018.

Marcus Coleman, Chief Executive at Seafish, said: “Fish and chips are Britain’s national dish, loved by millions across the country. With their origins dating back to the 1860s, we’re proud to continue raising the quality with this competition, ensuring that the high quality standards that have helped make it the national’s favourite dish continue to be met for generations to come.

“Our Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award is the highest accolade for a fish and chip shop to win. This category is renowned for its fierce competition and our top 20 showcase the best talent that there is in the sector right now.”

“As Scotland’s top shops go head-to-head to secure their place in the final, I’ll look forward to seeing who fry’s out on top.”

Joint award sponsor Mike Wallace, Sales Director at VA Whitley, said: “As a Company we have been supplying the fish and chip industry for over 100 years and are very proud to once again be a sponsor. We would like to congratulate all the businesses who have been shortlisted.

“These awards demonstrate the great support there is from all areas of the industry, from caterer equipment suppliers to the fish friers themselves. We all have a common aim of ensuring that quality fish, chips and mushy peas continue to be served up across the country for all to enjoy.”

The winner of the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award will be announced at The National Fish & Chip Awards’ 30th anniversary ceremony in London on January 25, 2018.