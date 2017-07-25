Fife girl’s joy as her pop hero turns up at her hospital bedside

A 12-year-old Kennoway girl recovering in hospital after an horrific accident got the surprise of her life in the shape of a very special bedside visitor.

Emma Pollock suffereddevastating injuries after being hit by a car in Sandy Brae, Kennoway, on June 22.

The former Mountfleurie pupil sustained a broken skull, femur and pelvis in the accident and spent 10 days in intensive care in an induced coma.

Now she faces a further six months in the neurology ward of the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh.

A massive fan of singer Olly Murs, Emma had been due to see her idol in concert at Edinburgh Castle last Tuesday.

But with Emma still in a coma, there was no choice but to sell the tickets – and that’s when family friend Kelly Dewar stepped in.

She came up with the idea that if Emma couldn’t go and see Olly, she would try to get Olly to come and see her.

She launched a social media campaign with the hashtag #getollytovisitemma, which was even shared by Olly’s mum, Vicky-Lynn.

“I contacted Olly’s management company and they said he wouldn’t be able to visit Emma,” said Kelly.

“However, they put me in touch with a charity called Rays of Sunshine, which organises treats for seriously ill children and young people.

“Sadly they said no as well, so we were all really dispappointed.

“ Then Olly just turned up out of the blue and Emma was absolutely speechless.

“Apparently he also visited a girl in hospital in Dundee the next night. He seems like a really decent guy.”

Meanwhile Emma’s mum, Shirley Rankine, has set up a Facebook page called Emma’s Progress to keep friends updated on Emma’s recovery.

On it, Shirley wrote: “I’m overwhelmed by the love and support from everyone. Even strangers and from all over the world. “I truly believe this love has all had a lot to do with Emma’s recovery so far. So a huge thank you from the bottom of my heart to each and everyone of you.”