Fife man scoops £1m on scratchcard

A Fife retiree has become an instant millionaire after grabbing a £1m win on a scratchcard.

Bill Bett (69), from Markinch, scooped the life changing win when he bought the Monopoly Millionaire scratchcard in the Co-op on the town’s High Street on Thursday, June 1.

An ecstatic Bill said: “When I saw the amount it didn’t really click at first. On the card it reads 1MIL and I thought what does this mean – I’ve won a pint of milk?

“I went back into the shop and asked them to check it. They confirmed that I had won and that I’d have to call the Lottery line. I couldn’t believe it but I actually remained quite calm.”

“When I got home I phoned my three sisters who all thought I was winding them up. But they said it couldn’t have happened to a better brother and are so happy for me.

“I tucked the scratchcard carefully behind the cover of my tablet for safe keeping. I was still double checking it right up until it was validated a week later.”

Bill’s win is already having an impact. Health issues mean he struggles with the stairs in his current house so he has purchased a new bungalow.

Bill said: “It will make a huge difference having everything on one level. I will have a conservatory and a garage for storage which means I will have space to take up painting again. I used to teach art to children with learning difficulties but I haven’t painted for years.