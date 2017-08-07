Fife man suffers ‘life-changing’ injuries in explosion

Police in north east Fife are carrying out investigations after a 20-year-old man suffered life changing injuries whilst handling and working with potentially combustible explosive material.

Police and ambulance staff were called to an address in Pittenweem at the Milton Road area of the town shortly after 7pm last Thursday.

The man was found to be suffering from serious injuries. He was transferred to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, where he is receiving treatment. His injuries, although life-changing, are not life-threatening. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the incident.

Detective Inspector Graham Fenton said: “Our enquiries are at early stage, it would appear that whilst working with a combustible material an explosion took place which has caused severe injuries. At no time was there a threat to the public. It would appear to be tragic accident.”