Fife medical negligence claims top £85 million

NHS Fife is currently battling 74 live claims arising out of alleged medical negligence, it has emerged.

The statistics, which have come to light after a Freedom of Information request submitted by the Press, show that, if successful, the region’s insurers would have to potentially pay out a whopping £85,422,000 in compensation payments and legal bills.

The health board also revealed that, over the past financial year, the region admitted liability in four cases and paid out £2,752,788.

Across the UK hundreds of women are taking legal action against NHS boards and the makers of mesh implants used in gynaecology to treat pelvic organ prolapse and incontinence after childbirth – and Fife is no different.

Claims also focus on Cameron Hosital in Windygates with claimants citing inadequate nursing care in the Balcurvie Ward and the Balgonie Ward.

Other claims regarding obstetrics include medication errors/problems with medication.

Failure in ante-natal care.

Injury/damaged caused during procedure.

Failure/delay in referring to hospital.

Procedure carried out without consent.

Failure to adequately monitor first stages of labour.

Failure to make timely response to abnormalities in FHR.

Failure to carry out proper examination following birth.

In other departments, including emergency care and planned care, claims include but are not restricted to:

Failure/delay in diagnosis and treatment.

Failure to carry out medical investigations.

Procedures carried out without consent.

Surgical foreign body left in situ.

Contraction of bacterial infection.

Medication errors/problems with medication.

Assault by patient