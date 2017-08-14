Fife pub goes on the market

Have your say

A former Kirkcaldy bar has gone on the market, with an asking price of £125,000.

Brodie’s, on the town’s High Street, closed suddenly in February as manageress Jan Bruce retired.

But within the days owners Tayforth Inns LLP called in the administrators and Brodie’s has remained closed and empty since then.

Now Colliers International has the premises on the market on behalf of administrators PwC.

The pub includes a public bar and lounge, along with a deck area which is advertised as being “potentially suitable for customer seating.”

Within days of going on the market, said Paul Shiells of Colliers, they had received inquiries about the site.

Tayforth Inns also owned licensed premises in Inverkeithing and across the Scottish Borders, some of which continue to function.