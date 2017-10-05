Fife rail misery as trains disrupted

Commuters are facing a tough journey today as rail services in Fife have been disrupted.

The issues, which come on the back of disruption to services this morning due to another cable theft on Wednesday, have been attributed to a signal fault at North Queensferry.

A ScotRail spokesman confirmed that the signalling fault was causing problems and some services could see delays or even cancellations as a result.

He said that due to a signalling fault near North Queensferry, services through Fife are subject to delay, with some replacement bus services leaving Edinburgh. Customers can also use their ticket or smartcard on the Stagecoach East Scotland buses between Inverkeithing and Dundee (via Dunfermline and via Kinghorn)

Morning rush hour saw some stops cancelled, which came as a knock-on effect after last night’s disruption.

The ScotRail Alliance spokesman said: “We’re doing all we can to keep customers moving, and we apologise for any disruption faced by customers. A

“Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more should keep hold of their tickets, as they are eligible for compensation under our Delay Repay scheme.”