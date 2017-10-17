Fife rail services ‘returning to normal’ after tree on line

Rail services in Fife are returning to normal after a fallen tree on the line caused a series of cancellations.
The incident happened near Markinch after heavy winds from ex-hurricane Ophelia.
ScotRail say that a normal timetabled service is now running in the Fife area.
All rail routes through Fife were suspended, including all Fife circle trains, plus services from Edinburgh to Perth/Inverness and Dundee/Aberdeen.
It came after a freight train hit a tree on the tracks near Markinch.
Almost Done!
Registering with Fife Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.