Fife rail services ‘returning to normal’ after tree on line

Rail services in Fife are returning to normal after a fallen tree on the line caused a series of cancellations.

The incident happened near Markinch after heavy winds from ex-hurricane Ophelia.

ScotRail say that a normal timetabled service is now running in the Fife area.

All rail routes through Fife were suspended, including all Fife circle trains, plus services from Edinburgh to Perth/Inverness and Dundee/Aberdeen.

It came after a freight train hit a tree on the tracks near Markinch.