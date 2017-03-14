Fife road facing diversion over roadworks

A Fife road is facing traffic disruption this week as work to resurface it take place over two nights.

The in Fife is set to benefit from £87,000 resurfacing improvements starting this week.

Resurfacing on the northbound on-slip at the M90 Junction 4 Cocklaw will begin tomorrow and is programmed to take place over two nights between 7.30pm and 6.30am. The improvements are scheduled to be completed by 6.30am on Friday.

When the northbound on-slip road is closed, all vehicles requiring access to the northbound M90 will be diverted south from M90 Junction 4 to Junction 3 Halbeath and from there diverted back onto the northbound M90.

A short lane restriction will be in place at the bottom of the on-slip each night where the slip road merges with the M90 to keep roadworkers and motorists safe during the resurfacing improvements.

Temporary traffic signals will also be in place on the local B914 road for safety where the top of the slip road joins the route.

The traffic management restrictions will be in place each night between 7.30pm and 6.30am, however these will be lifted outside of these hours to keep any disruption to a minimum.

Consultation has taken place with local residents and stakeholders in advance of the resurfacing to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

Commenting on the improvements, Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “These works will repair a number of cracks, potholes and other issues which will improve the general condition and safety of the slip-road for motorists.

“We’ve taken steps to schedule the resurfacing overnight to minimise delays, however, we encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance and allow some extra time.”