Fife’s ‘Beechgrove Garden’ to open on Sunday

Three gardens in Blebo Craigs - including one which featured on BBC’s Beechgrove Garden - are set to throw open their gates to the public this weekend.

South Flisk, which was visted by presenter Carol Baxter and her team last September, is open on Sunday and features a large garden and woodland area created around a quarry.

A spokesman said: “The highlight of filming was feeding time for the hundreds of golden orfe in the large quarry pond, which has been there since 1940’s. They were also impressed by the giant gunneras on the banks of the pond as on cue the first water lily appeared!”

Sunnybank was recently renovated with stunning naturalistic planting and a Japanese water garden. The designer, Peter Christopher, will be on hand with advice on how to create this look.

Craig Cottage garden has been resurrected from jungle status over the past two years. Highlights include an extensive stone dyking project as backdrop for formal herbaceous planting, shrubs, fruit trees and a rockery.

The three gardens will be open on Sunday from 2-5pm. Admission £5 (accompanied children free).

Forty per cent of proceeds go to RUDA with the balance to Scotland’s Gardens charities.

The Beechgrove garden programme will be screened on Thurday, June 8