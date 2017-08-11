Fife’s mystery bill payer revealed

The identity of the kindhearted mystery Fifer who settled a pensioner’s restaurant bill whilst on holiday, has been revealed.

Norrie Kinnis said he was “staggered and dumbfounded” to learn of the media interest after he stepped in to pick up the tab in an Aviemore restaurant.

The 59-year-old painter and decorator from Coaltown of Balognie said he had been alerted to the media interest after a friend had contacted him to say he was the talk of the town for his selfless good deed.

“A pal had text me asking me if I was the mystery bill payer and at first I thought it was some sort of joke, I must admit I’d forgotten all about it,” he explained.

“I was with my wife, Betty, enjoying our own meal and noticed the elderly couple across the restaurant sharing a starter,” Mr Kinnes explained.

“I just though it would be nice to make their day a little brighter by getting their bill, so I called over the waitress and told her to put what they were having on our tab.

“She wasn’t supposed to tell the couple it was me but I think she couldn’t help it and we ended up having a brief chat with them as they wanted to say thank you.

“I certainly didn’t expect to hear anything else about it so was staggered when I got a call asking if it was me.”

Davina and Richard Michael from Georgetown near Paisley, were the recipients of Norrie’s good deed and had contacted the Glenrothes newspaper in an effort to pass on their thanks.

“I couldn’t believe the amount of people who were talking about it on social media. I’ve had messages from all over and have been getting stick off my pals since the the story appeared, I suspect that will continue for some time” said Norrie.

“I certainly didn’t do it to show off, I just thought it would be nice to be nice.

