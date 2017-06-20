Fife school’s 40th birthday bash proves it’s still a class act

Staff and pupils young and old were rolling back the years this week as one of the town’s primary schools celebrated a very special birthday.

Scores of people who spent their formative years of education in the classrooms and corridors of Pitteuchar West Primary School in Glenrothes, were back at their desks as the school celebrated its 40th anniversary.

Current and former Pitteuchar West teachers back at the school for the celebrations. (Pic David Cruikshanks)

The birthday bash attracted many former pupils as well as a significant number of former teachers along to an evening that allowed them to tour the school premises, look over scores of old school photographs and meet up up will old school pals and colleagues.

Julie Anderson, who has been deputy head teacher at the school for the last four-and-a-half years, told the Gazette the special birthday birthday bash was a huge success.

“It was fantastic to see so many former teachers and pupils back at the school, there were a lot of shared memories, which was lovely,” said Julie.

And for Julie, who was a pupil herself at the school, there was an added surprise as she met up with two of her long lost Pitteuchar West class mates who were at the school together from 1982.

Two generations of the Cartwight family went to the school, L-R Claire Reidie , Richars Cartwright and Zak Cartwright. (pic David (Cruikshanks).

“We we were class mates together right through the primary school and also on through high school too, so it was wonderful to see them again after many years.

Julie said the school was more open plan than back in her school days, but the ethos of being a welcoming school still prevailed.

“That remains the school vision and is part of every aspect of what the school does, it’s very important,” said Julie.

Pitteuchar West opened the doors to its first pupils in June 1977 and has since seen successive generations of families educated within its classrooms.

L-R Pauline Fraser taught from the school's opening in 1977, Majorie Hamilton (1978-83), Jean Walls (1981-2002) and Elizabeth Cordiner (1977 -88). (Pic David Cruikshanks).

One such family from Pitteuchar is that of the Cartwights, whose Zak Cartwright (21), dad Richard (48) and aunt Claire Reidie (36) (nee Cartwright), all attended the school.

“It’s a little strange to be back after so many years, it’s changed but there’s much that’s still the same,” said Richard.

“School plays a big part in forming who you are; a big part in your formative years, Pitteuchar West was and is a lovely school,” added Claire.