Fife scouts make heartfelt tribute to Manchester terror attack victim

Venture Scouts from St Andrews have paid an emotional tribute to Eilidh MacLeod, the 14-year-old victim of the Manchester terrorist attack.

The group of six laid a wreath at the cemetery in Vatersay on the Isle of Barra where the youngster was finally laid to rest earlier this week, a month after a suicide bomber claimed the lives of 22 people, including Eilidh, as they left at the end of a pop concert.

The poignant and heartfelt gesture came as the party, all members of the 8th Fife (St Andrews) Venture Scouts, set off on a four day, 100km trek, across seven of the west coast islands.

The group also dedicated their expedition, which was the final leg of their Duke of Edinburgh Award, to Eilidh.

“Until recently they only knew Vatersay as their starting point for their journey but now sadly recognise it as, Eilidh MacLeod’s resting place, “ Charmaine Duthie, Explorer Scout leader told the Citizen.

“As a mark of respect, to honour Eilidh, they decided to lay a wreath which they all took part in.”

The young explorers are the first scouts from the St Andrews pack that have progress from Bronze, through to Silver and on to Gold Duke of Edinburgh Awards, which they have now completed despite a challenging year for the teenagers having also faced important school exams.

Charmaine was quick to prise the group’s dedication and resolve.

“They have remained resolute, determined and smiley throughout, and are a very impressive group of young people.”