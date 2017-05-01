Fife singing festival marks its 15th year

The Fife Traditional Singing Festival celebrates its 15th year with its Old Songs & Bothy Ballads concert in Falkland Village Hall this month.

The event, on Saturday, May 13, will feature guests singers from England, Ireland and Scotland.

The festival attracts singers and enthusiasts from near and far to hear some of the finest exponents of traditional singing and to participate in singing sessions. Among the guests are Will Duke from Lewes in Sussex - a fine singer and concertina player with a distinctive repertoire of songs and tunes. From Aberdeen, Janice Clark, who has long had an interest in the traditional music and song of the North East of Scotland.

Organiser Pete Shepheard said everyone is looking forward to the event.

He said: “This is a great opportunity to hear some wonderful songs and ballads from far and wide – and some from Fife of course – but we are particularly honoured to have with us Michael McGonigle one of the finest of traditional singers representing the living song traditions of Inishowen in Donegal.”

Other guests include bothy song enthusiast Geordie Murison from Stonehaven; from Edinburgh, but originally from Aberdeen, Ellen Birt – daughter of Janice Clark – who continues family tradition with an enthusiasm for the old songs and local Fife singer Ron Fleming with his extensive repertoire of songs (and stories) learned from family and friends in and around Cardenden. Ron was a stalwart of the old Elbow Room in Kirkcaldy and the St Andrews Folk Club and Festival. Further information is available at www.springthyme.co.uk/fifesing.

Tickets are available from The Bruce Inn, Falkland.