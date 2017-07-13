Fife sports centre project in £¼ million funding bid

An ambitious plan to transform the site of a disused Fife steelworks into a community hub and sports centre could be in line for a massive cash boost.

Councillors are due to be asked on Tuesday to rubber-stamp a grant of £250,000 towards the £2.2 million cost of redeveloping the former Abertay Works in Tayport.

The group behind the project, Tayport Community Trust, have already been awarded over £1.5 million in funding, including £1.2 million in lottery cash.

They were given planning permission last year to build the new hub and earlier this year received funding to demolish the works, which had become a dangerous eyesore.

A registered charity, Tayport Community Trust was established in 2008 with the aim of creating a fully accessible new building with space for community meetings and events, sports, arts, business and tourism facilities and a café.

In its first year, it’s expected the hub will create six full-time jobs and offer six modern apprenticeships, three student placements and opportunities for 20 volunteers to develop skills and experience.