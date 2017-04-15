Fife super slimmers are half the men they were!

A super-slimming couple from Fife are seeing a lot less of each other after losing 9st 4.5lbs between them and making it to the semi-finals of Slimming World’s Couple of the Year 2017 competition.

As one of just 30 couples from around the UK to make it to the semi-finals, Thomas Richmond and James Miller, who attend the Ladybank Slimming World group, believe the secret of their success was getting support from one another at home as well as in group every week.

Thomas and James after

Thomas (33), who lost 4st 1.5lbs, said: “Having the support of James was a really important part of my journey and I feel very lucky to have had him by my side.

“People think that losing weight is just eating less and moving more, but there is so much more to it than that. Having the right support in place is essential and I was lucky enough to not only have the support of my partner but the fabulous members of our Slimming World group, too.”

Thomas and James were voted as their Slimming World group’s Couple of the Year 2017 by their fellow members. Following their selection they were invited to represent Fife at the national finals at Slimming World’s head office in Derbyshire.

James (39), who lost 5st 3lbs, added: “I think for a lot of people, food is a key part of a relationship. Before we lost weight we’d always talk about what was for dinner or which take-away to pick – and that hasn’t changed!

“We’ve learned a new healthy lifestyle which doesn’t mean depriving ourselves of things we enjoy. We still have delicious meals like bolognese, chicken curry or burgers and chips – they’re just made from scratch rather than from a packet.

“And we can still eat out too; we just make sensible swaps like changing chips for a jacket potato or asking for sauces on the side. If anything, we probably eat better now than we ever did before!”

Thomas has also become much more active and even started running half marathons, while James is running around clothes shops, enjoying his pick of all the latest styles.

James continued: “We couldn’t believe it when we made it to the semi-finals, it’s way beyond what we could have imagined when we first decided to join Slimming World. We already feel like winners because we’ve won the biggest prize out there. We feel great and we know we’ve got a long, healthy, happy life to look forward to together now.”

Unfortunately Thomas and James weren’t the overall winners of the competition. That went to Mark and Amanda Gibbon, from Chepstow, who lost 11st 5lbs between them.

Ritchie Watters, who runs the Ladybank Slimming World group, said: “I’m so proud of them both. They’ve really taken it upon themselves to motivate not only each other, but the rest of the group, too. I’d encourage any couples who are struggling with their weight to tackle the issue together – it honestly does make the world of difference to have someone you love and trust by your side.”

To find out more about Slimming World call Ritchie on 07980 345641.