Fife swimmers splash out with huge cash boost for charity

Swimmers from Fife, some as young as six years old, certainly made a splash and have managed to raise thousands of £s for good causes, at recent Charity Swim Challenge.

What started out as an idea to raise funds for the Glenrothes Amateur Swimming Club soon grew into something much bigger.

It was hoped the club would raise £500 by their efforts in fact raised a staggering £4630, for charity, of which £2815 will be going to MacMillian Cancer Support.

The club coaches wanted the event held at Michael Wood Sports Centre in Glenrothes to be open to all, and so set various levels of challenges.

Swimmers as young six worked hard to complete 20 x 20m in 20 minutes, which was a huge achievement the youngsters, while older children tackled 25 x 25m in 25 minutes.

Senior swimmers completed 50 lengths of 50 metres in 50 minute period.

Club President, Fiona Bradford, who works as a pharmacist for Boots UK, lost her own mum to the cancer in 1990. Therefore she nominated the cancer charity as one of the beneficiary and was further helped because of her employer’s current support for MacMillian Cancer Care, which resulted in Boots also donating £500 towards the fantastic total raised.