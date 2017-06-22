Fife town’s prom boosted by rickshaw plans

Kirkcaldy’s waterfront is set to be given a colourful new injection of life with the addition of six Links Market themed rickshaws.

The pedicabs as they are known, will offer visitors a ride along the one-mile length of the Esplanade’s storm road between the harbour and Morrison’s supermarket.

Reekie’s Rickshaws is the brainchild of Tyrone Reekie (46), owner of Reekie Roofing and Building.

He says it has been a dream he has had for decades – and if it proves successful, he has much bigger ambitions for the area.

“I am Kirkcaldy born and bred and grew up in the Links,” he told the Press. “I have always thought that not enough is made of the seafront.

“I thought it would be a great attraction to offer visitors the chance to enjoy a rickshaw ride along the Prom. I have had six customised on the theme of the Links Market, which has a history of over 700 years in the town.

“All the work has been done locally and they look great. I think they will prove a big attraction for locals and visitors alike.

“I am hoping they will kick-start the rejuvenation of the Prom and after this is up and running, along with a mobile coffee van which will sell proper quality coffee, I plan to start up a petition and fundraise to try to get a central pier built, which is quite ambitious.

“There are only three in Scotland, all on the west coast and I think Kirkcaldy is the ideal place to have a pier going out into the Forth with entertainment and stalls to help bring visitors from around the country.”

Tyrone bought the six rickshaws, which were built in America, from an operator from Westminster in London, and has spent thousands of pounds transforming them into bright yellow coloured carriages with black canopies.

“People have seen the Reekie’s Rickshaws Facebook page and been really excited about the idea,” he said.

“They will be able to buy their coffee from the Little Barrista van then jump in a rickshaw and take a ride along the Esplanade for £5 per person.

“We will also be offering guided tours giving visitors information about the history of the area and the town’s famous sons like Adam Smith and Gordon Brown, for an additional donation. This will be given to the King’s Theatre appeal to help bring live entertainment back to the town centre, which is another of my interests as I used to be a singer and I also run an entertainment agency.”

Ty and his wife Mary have three children and are also foster carers for another five youngsters with additional needs.

“I am really excited about this,” he said. “The council has fully endorsed the project and we hope to start up very soon.”