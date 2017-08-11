Fife town to feature in new a BBC documentary

A Fife town was being brought into sharp focus this week when a BBC camera crew arrived to start filming for a new documantery that will feature the town like its never been shown before.

A BBC Scotland programme - ‘Scotland From the Sky’ - is currently in production and documentary film producer Jon Morrice was in Glenrothes, complete with a film crew to interview some of the town’s leading figures.

Helen Straine production manger said: “Scotland from the Sky” is a new three-part series for BBC1 Scotland to be broadcast early next year.

“We tell the story of our nation in a new way – from an aerial perspective.

“Edinburgh’s National Archive of Aerial photography has the largest collection of aerial images anywhere in Europe and we use their material throughout the series, exploring what we have learned about our history and archaeology through their many thousands of photographs.

“In the thrid episode we look at how aerial views have informed architects and town planners across the decades and explore how the rise of Scotland’s new towns in the post war era changed the ways of living in the central belt and Glenrothes is our case study.”And first port-of-call for the film crew was the town’s Heritage Centre to interview the centre’s chairman, Linda Ballingall, about how the town was development and became one of Scotland’s foremost New Town’s in the second half of the twentieth century.

“It sounds like an extremely exciting and interesting series of programmes and to be having Glenrothes featured is great news for the town,” said Linda, who was an employee of Glenrothes Development Corporation in the halcyon days of the towns growth.

And the filming has not finished yet as the production team will be back in Glenrothes later this month to send up a camera drone up to capture a birds-eye view of parts of the town.