Fife Travel latest: Rail services cancelled after train hits tree

Fife commmuters are facing a raft of cancelations this morning after after a train hit a tree on the line in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened near Markinch after heavy winds from ex-hurricane Ophelia, and means routes through Fife have been cancelled until further notice.

Drivers have also been warned to be alert over debris on the roads.

All rail routes through Fife are currently suspended, including all Fife circle trains, plus services from Edinburgh to Perth/Inverness and Dundee/Aberdeen.

Customers can use their train tickets on Stagecoach buses between Inverkeithing and Dundee. They’ll also be able to use them on Edinburgh Trams very shortly.

A statement on the ScotRail website said: “Unfortunately a freight train has struck a tree in the Markinch area and all services in the Fife area are currently suspended.

“If you have a valid ticket, you can use it on Stagecoach services in the Fife area. Just present your ticket to the driver on board.”

A ScotRail Alliance spokesman said that the tree needs to be cleared, and an additional locomotive provided to haul the engineering train away before a service to Fife can be run.

He added: “We know it’s incredibly frustrating for our customers, but we are doing all we can to keep them moving despite the effects of Storm Ophelia.

“In the meantime, we ask that they keep an eye on our website, app or twitter feed for live updates. Anyone delayed by more than 30 minutes is entitled to compensation under our Delay Repay scheme.”

Meanwhile on the road, the Queensferry Crossing was already facing congestion early this morning.

Police Scotland has already issued a warning this morning.

Chief Superintendent Stewart Carle, Head of Road Policing said: “We advise all road users to take extra care in what could be very difficult conditions. Drivers should also anticipate there may be debris on the road and local flooding due to the debris blocking the drains.”

Updates to follow