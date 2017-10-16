Fife Weather: Warning over hurricane winds

A weather warning has been issued for the Fife area over high winds which are expected to batter the Kingdom over the course of tonight and tomorrow.

A Yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office due to the tail-end of Hurricane Ophelia.

The yellow warning of wind.

By the time Ophelia reaches Scotland, however, the Met Office says it will be downgraded slightly to an ex-hurricane.

Ex-Ophelia is set to hit the Fife area between midnight tonight and 3pm tomorrow.

A Met Office Spokesman said: “Very strong winds are forecast to affect most western and some central parts of the UK during Monday.

“The main impacts are potentially on Tuesday for the Fife area with a Yellow warning for wind in place.

“These strong winds are forecast in association with the northward track of ex-Ophelia across or near to the west of the British Isles.”