Fife workers join forces with ex-servicemen to make Remembrance poppies

Volunteers from ExxonMobil Chemical’s Fife Ethylene Plant (FEP) have supported the Lady Haig Poppy Factory’s work to raise money for the Scottish Poppy Appeal by helping to assemble poppies for the fourth year.

The helpers, who this year included plant manager Sonia Bingham and a number of other staff members, have assembled around 100,000 poppies since they started volunteering with Lady Haig Poppy Factory in 2014, helping to raise approximately £52,000.

Charlie Pelling, manager at the Lady Haig Poppy Factory, part of The Royal British Legion group of charities, said:

“The Lady Haig Poppy Factory and ExxonMobil have worked together now for a number of years and the voluntary programme that ExxonMobil undertakes each year has had enormous benefits for the factory and for the annual Scottish Poppy Appeal.

“We are extremely grateful for their efforts and look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

The poppies, a symbol of remembrance of the fallen soldiers and the sacrifices of veterans in all conflicts, are made by around 40 ex-servicemen from Lady Haig Poppy Factory. Money raised by the annual fundraising campaign is used to offer vital support to the British Armed Forces community.

Catherine Cubitt, community affairs assistant at ExxonMobil Chemical Fife Ethylene Plant, said: “This is the fourth year that staff from the team here in Fife have volunteered to help assemble poppies for the Lady Haig Poppy Factory.

“We are incredibly proud to be able to support such an important cause and fundraising campaign and I am delighted that we have been able once again to make a difference.”