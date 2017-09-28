Fifers gather to show support for Catalonia

Fifers staged a show of solidarity for Catalonia yesterday evening with a gathering outside Fife Council’s headquarters.

The gathering of around 50 members of the public in Glenrothes was organised Scottish independence campaigners to voice support for the Catalan region and to make a stand against what they see as its repression by the Spanish state.

The move follows a week of turmoil in the Catalan capital of Barcelona as the Spanish government continues its crackdown on the state’s attempts to hold an independence referendum this coming weekend.

Among those showing their support outside Fife House was Cupar councillor and depute SNP group leader in Fife Karen Marjoram, she said: “The decision over Catalonia’s future direction is a matter for the people who live there, and the Catalan and Spanish Governments are perfectly entitled to take positions for and against independence.

“However, all peoples have the right to self-determination and to choose the form of government best suited to their needs, a principle which is enshrined in the UN Charter.”

She added: “Madrid has launched an unprecedented crackdown to stop the referendum, including seizing paper ballots, arresting officials, removing referendum information and ordering schools to be sealed off so they can’t be used as voting stations.

“No state can be allowed to act like Spain is acting. I’m delighted so many Fifers came together to show their solidarity with the people of Catalonia.”