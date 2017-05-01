Fifers given final chance to take part in policing consultation

Fifers are being urged to participate in a consultation to help shape future policing services while they still have the chance.

The move comes as the consultation enters the closing stages of a ten week programme which began in February.

The theme for the final week is ‘Protecting People from Harm’, which focuses on the prevention of physical, emotional and sexual harm.

Sergeant Susan Todd, who is supporting the local delivery of the consultation in Fife, said: “Protection is one of the strategy’s key areas of focus and through clear assessment of threat, risk and harm we will continue to drive improvements in our approaches to detecting crime and protecting vulnerable people.

“We will direct the public to our services via the most effective channels, through which we will identify vulnerable situations and reduce the likelihood of members of our communities falling victim to crime.

“This week local officers will be engaging with various support groups, partner agencies and local organisations throughout Fife in a final push to inspire local people to share their views.”

She added: “I would urge as many people as possible to embrace this opportunity to influence the future of policing by completing the online questionnaire, which can be found at consult.scotland.police.uk/consultation/2026.”

People have just a few days left to make their views known as the consultation closes on Monday, May 8